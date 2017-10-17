LPD warns of on-going scam in the area

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton Police Department is warning the public about an on-going scam.

There is a scam going on in the area where the caller is claiming to be working for a judge and/or for the US Marshal service. The caller says that there was a subpoena issued for the person to go to court and they did not go so there is a warrant out for their arrest. The caller will then tell the victim that they must get a Green Dot card and put a certain amount of money on it in order for them to cancel the warrant.

This is a SCAM. Do not follow any directions the caller is giving. If anyone receives a call like this, notify the proper authorities.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.