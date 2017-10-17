LPD warns of on-going scam in the area

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton Police Department is warning the public about an on-going scam.
There is a scam going on in the area where the caller is claiming to be working for a judge and/or for the US Marshal service. The caller says that there was a subpoena issued for the person to go to court and they did not go so there is a warrant out for their arrest. The caller will then tell the victim that they must get a Green Dot card and put a certain amount of money on it in order for them to cancel the warrant.
This is a SCAM. Do not follow any directions the caller is giving. If anyone receives a call like this, notify the proper authorities.
(Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and ...
Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed...
(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...
Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.
