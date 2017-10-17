OK man arrested after shaking 10-week-old foster child

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- A man is behind bars in the Oklahoma County Jail after a child placed in his care died.

Oklahoma City police say the 24-year-old suspect confessed that he shook a 10-week-old foster child who was placed on life support within 24 hours of being placed in the man's custody. According to court records, the man said he shook the child when the baby began crying.

One of the suspect's neighbors said there were plenty of warning signs that something was wrong, having previously notified DHS of possible child neglect by the suspect with other children.

"I was totally blown off and told they would handle it and 5 weeks later this is what we got,” said Andre Fountain.

The child had been in state custody for several weeks prior to being taken to the suspect's home in compliance with the Indian Child Welfare Act. Oklahoma City Police, the Department of Human Services and Choctaw Nation are conducting a joint investigation.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.