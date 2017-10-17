Police find suspect sitting in a lawn chair on a roof

LOGAN COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- A Logan County man is now charged with assault and battery on a police officer as well as first-degree burglary after he attempted to break into his ex-girlfriend's home.



A Guthrie woman says she heard three knocks and realized someone was trying to break in and that's when she called the cops. When officers searched for him, dispatch got another call that a man matching the suspect's description was trying to break into another nearby home. That's when they spotted him on the roof of a nearby home, sitting in a lawn chair.

Authorities eventually had to use a taser on him as he became combative. They say the suspect kicked an officer as he was being taken to a police cruiser.

