Vietnam veterans are invited to a free bbq on October 21st

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A few local veteran organizations are joining together to invite Vietnam veterans out to a free barbecue.

Charles Baker from American Legion Post 29 says that this event is important to honor those who served.

“Come on out. it’s for you guys. It’s for you and your significant other. It’s to honor them, honor their service and their service to our mission.”

The dinner will be this Saturday, October 21st from noon to 4 p.m. It will take place at the VA center located at 501 Flower Mound road here in Lawton. They will offer free food for all local Vietnam veterans and their significant others.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.