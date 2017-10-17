Lawton man reports to police he was kidnapped and robbed

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton man reported being kidnapped and robbed between October 13th and 14th yesterday.

According to police, the man was hosting a get together at his residence with multiple people that he did not know by name. The victim says he was standing on the front porch when he was pulled into the house by another man and assaulted.

The victim claims his personal belongings were taken out of his pockets during the hours in which he was held against his will. During the time he was held hostage, the victim says he was threatened with a knife for money and other items.

The victim says that they took his car keys and forced him to sign over the title to his car. He told police that he was allowed to leave after signing over his vehicle.

The victim suffered multiple injuries.

