Southwestern Medical Center celebrating 110 years of service to community

By Re'Chelle Turner, Reporter
LAWTON,OK-Southwestern Medical Center is celebrating 110 years of providing quality health care in Lawton and Southwest, Oklahoma.

For more than a century Southwestern Medical Center has been a staple in the community 

"Well celebrating 110 years of service to this community is exciting for us, it's exciting for what we do as a community, it's exciting for those reserve as well whether it be patients, their families, our community, our physicians, and even our fellow team members as well," said Hale.

It's history dates back to 1907 when it opened as Lawton's first civilian hospital.  Back then it was named Turner and Lewis Private Hospital and training School for Nurses. Since then the facility has grown, moved, and expanded several times. In March of  2017 the hospital became an affiliate with St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City, providing patients to specialty services.

Executive Director Danny Hale said there is much more on the horizon.

"We are very proud of our campus. We are looking at further expansion in the next two or three years for the development, more construction, we are very proud of the facility itself, we are proud of our surgery center," said Hale.

He's grateful for the community's support.

"Well thank you so very much, thank you for the success, thank you for the 110 years, we look forward  to another 110 years certainly to provide excellent services and quality care for this community," said Hale.

