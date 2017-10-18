Ex-Oklahoma officer to testify in his fourth murder trial - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Ex-Oklahoma officer to testify in his fourth murder trial

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - A white former Oklahoma police officer on trial for a fourth time in the fatal shooting of his daughter's black boyfriend is expected to testify in his defense.

Ex-Tulsa officer Shannon Kepler is expected to testify Wednesday in the 2014 shooting of Jeremey Lake, the 19-year-old boyfriend of Kepler's daughter, Lisa.

Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday after jurors heard a 911 call where Kepler's daughter screams to dispatchers that her father had shot Lake. Lisa Kepler has testified at each of her father's first-degree murder trials.

Shannon Kepler doesn't deny shooting Lake, but has said he did so because he thought he was armed. No weapon was found on or near Lake's body.

Three previous juries deadlocked 11-1, 10-2 and 6-6, forcing the judge to declare mistrials.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

