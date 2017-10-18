Lawmakers meet via satellite to discuss state budget

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- The state capitol building is closed this week due to renovations -- but lawmakers aren't letting that stop them from working on the state's massive budget hole.

Lawmakers are continuing to meet via satellite at the Governor's mansion.

They're working to close a $215-million budget hole that's already wreaking havoc on several state agencies.

This week, both the Oklahoma Health Care Authority and the state health department announced major budget cuts that would impact several areas throughout the state.

