Man who attacked woman at OKC Walmart was previously convicted of rape

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- According to an affidavit, a man arrested for attacking a woman in an Oklahoma City parking lot earlier this month was previously convicted of rape.

According to an affidavit, the man posed as a Wal-Mart employee pushing shopping carts in the parking lot and begin punching the victim repeatedly as she tried to get into her car. She managed to get away, but the suspect took off with her car.

The next day, the victim's library card was found in Ponca City, and police found the suspect as he was getting into the stolen car. He took off, leading police on a chase until he crashed the car.

He later confessed to the attack. Police say they believe he intended to kidnap the victim for the purpose of sexually assaulting her. He was still behind bars in Kay County.

