Altus will host Zombie Chase to benefit Justin Rodriquez

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- This Saturday, October 21st, members of the community are hosting a trunk-or-treat and Zombie Run to Scare Away Bill at the Altus Reservoir.

This event is meant to honor the strength of Justin Rodriquez, a local boy who has touched the hearts of southwest Oklahoma residents. After a lengthy battle, Justin was diagnosed with a terminal brain cancer earlier this year.

The run begins at 7:30 p.m. Zombies will be scattered along the reservoir to get your blood pumping. The cost to participate in the run is $10 for adults, kids 12 and under are free. There will also be a bounce house and food available by donation.

A portion of the proceeds from this event will go towards Justin’s mounting medical bills.

