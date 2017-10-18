MedWatch- Breast Cancer Awareness Month - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MedWatch- Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
Connect
Source KSWO Source KSWO

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month-- a time to celebrate survival, and honor the fight. The McMahon Center for Breast Health at Comanche County Memorial Hospital is reminding women, ages 40 and older, to get their yearly mammogram.

Breast Cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer in women. One in eight will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. Diagnostic Radiologist Dr. Terry Wolf says getting yearly screenings is important.

"We know that the best way or the most likely way to survive breast cancer is to find cancer early, before it has had time to grow very large or to spread anywhere else in the body and the best way to find breast cancer early is to be getting you mammogram every year."

Besides getting your yearly screening, Dr. Wolf suggests that women do self-breast examinations about once a month.

"It's important to know what your body feels like, to know if there are changes happening. Not all breast cancers are found with self-examination, some breast cancers can't be felt but some can be. We know that about 15 to 20% are not found by mammography alone. So, anything we can do to increase awareness of our bodies and be screening ourselves for breast cancer is important."

Dr. Wolf says if you notice any changes in your breasts, you should contact your doctor. And while a normal mammogram can be a relief, she says you should continue to get one every year.

"Just having one normal one doesn't mean that...it may not be normal the next year so while it's great to have a normal mammogram, you've got to keep doing those screenings every year because what we're looking for is small changes that may be a clue to breast cancer developing."
 
This month can be used as a reminder not only for you but also for your friends and family members to make sure they get their yearly mammograms.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Subtropical Storm Alberto heads to the US Gulf

    Subtropical Storm Alberto heads to the US Gulf

    Saturday, May 26 2018 5:23 AM EDT2018-05-26 09:23:12 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:35 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:35:49 GMT
    A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)

    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

  • Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:13 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:13:07 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:35 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:35:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.

  • Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Saturday, May 26 2018 6:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 10:03:13 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:34 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:34:24 GMT
    A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

    •   
Powered by Frankly