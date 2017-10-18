Duncan man will serve two years for inappropriate relations with minors

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- A Duncan man will serve two years after being convicted of two counts of second-degree rape.

Dathan Speight will have to register as a sex offender after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree rape. He admitted to having sex with a minor last year. At first, he claimed he didn't remember because he was high on marijuana. Then, another report came in claiming he had sex with a second minor.

Police say a concerned parent came to them after going through the minor's phone to find nude photos of both their child and Speight along with text messages pertaining to sex. Speight later admitted to sending the minor the photos.

Speight admitted to committing sexual acts with the victims and stated, "he knew having sex with the victim was wrong".

After pleading guilty to the charges, Speight was sentenced to two 10-year suspended sentences with the first year of each sentence served.?

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.