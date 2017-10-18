Prairie Circuit Committee host kids day at rodeo

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO) -Some area 4th graders now know what it takes to be a cowboy or cowgirl and compete in a rodeo.



Wednesday was Kids Day at the Stephens County Fairgrounds as the Prairie Circuit Rodeo gets ready for opening day.

"I just tried to lasso a fake cow," said one of the participants. It was hard, but fun."



Learning how to rope a steer or calf isn't something that's taught in school.



"I think it's pretty cool," said one of the participants. "I like cowboys and stuff."



But for Charly, a 9 year old at Waurika elementary, it was just a refresher.

She's been competing in rodeos since the age of six.



"Barrel racing and pole bending," said Charly.



She says that didn't stop her from learning a thing or two.



"The bull riders have to run and hide from the bulls cause sometimes the bulls want to get them and they have to run and hide behind it or get on the fence, said Charly.



Skyla Whitters, a local professional barrel racer, took the time to share more about what she does and her career with the kids.



"I hope that their parents can give them the opportunity to do it and I hope if they can't give them the opportunity, that the kids can maybe find somebody that they can work with and if they really want to do it, that they can just have the opportunity because the rodeo world is huge and we're always wanting to make it bigger," said Whitters.



Joe Henderson, the Chairman for Prairie Circuit Committee hopes each student took something away from the day whether they hope to get started in rodeo and compete or just appreciate the sport as a fan.



"One of these days, we're not going to be able to do this, so we want the kids to follow in our footsteps," said Henderson. "Rodeo is a traditional sport. It's also a family sport. When I am old, dead and gone, we hope one of these kids will step up and take my place. We really want the kids to be a part of it."

Each student got a free ticket to come back and see the rodeo this week. It starts Thursday night and runs through Saturday. They'll start each night at 7:30. The rodeo will feature the top 12 Cowboys from Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska. Tickets are being sold at Crutcher stores in Lawton and Duncan, It's $15 for adults and $8 for kids.

