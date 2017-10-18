Family Promise of Lawton welcomes a new Executive Director

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-A national organization that provides services for homeless families with children and with a location in Lawton has new leadership.

Family Promise welcomed a new Executive Director.

Jason Hall was already involved with Family Promise of Lawton as a volunteer a few years ago, but becoming the new Executive Director is like coming home for him. He said he has a passion for giving back to children and families and that's what he will continue to do.

He's only been the Executive Director of Family Promise for a few months, but because of his history with the organization, he knows a lot about its programs and says one of the best things is what it does for families in need.

"It doesn't take long for the kids to warm up to you when they see that you are trying to help them and their families. It doesn't take long before you are getting hugs every morning when you come through the door," said Hall.

Homelessness is situation he can relate to himself.

"When me and my family first moved back to Lawton we were really in a difficult situation in Tulsa and we moved back here if it were not for my family I would have required a program like Family Promise of Lawton," said Hall.

One of his goals is to continue to increase community awareness of homeless families with children and help parents apply for jobs, develop a family budget and improve their parenting skills.

"If we want to create, build, and grow our kids that care about this community as well then we need to as community we need to show these kids that we care about them working with these kids to get them into a sustainable living situation," said Hall.

Family Promise is a United Way Organization funded through government grants, fundraisers and private donations. But, Hall said there are things they still need.

"One of our biggest needs right now is more host congregation, so if there are other churches out there that are really passionate about helping homeless families or having an impact on poverty we could definitely use some more host churches," said Hall.

Hall said they also need household items like cleaning products, and toiletries. If you'd like to meet the staff and learn more about the program, they having a house warming party on the October 27th from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. They are located at 901 SW 17th Street.

