Duncan’s 1st annual Craft Beer Festival is this weekend

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Beer, brats and burgers--- That's what you'll find at the first annual Craft Beer Festival in Duncan this weekend. It's going to be held in the Prairie House at the Territory Golf and Country Club.

The White Buffalo restaurant from Lawton will provide various craft beers brewed right here in Oklahoma. It's only going to cost you $10 per taste and all of the proceeds go to a good cause.

"It's a great cause to help children and their eyesight, raise money for the Duncan Noon Lions Club. Come and experience this wonderful golf course facility and maybe find a new beverage that you care to enjoy."

Again, the Craft Beer Festival is set for this Saturday from one until six at the Territory Golf and Country Club. That's five miles west of the Duncan bypass.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.