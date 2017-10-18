Cuts to mental health could affect police response - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Cuts to mental health could affect police response

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KSWO) (Source: KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The possible budget cuts to the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services' outpatient services could also have a major impact on law enforcement agencies across the state.

Sgt. Timothy Jenkins said the Lawton Police Department receives multiple mental health-related calls a day, and while not all calls require officers to transport someone to an outpatient mental health facility or hospital, those that do would be impacted by the cuts. 

"If we're not able to do that, when it comes to mental health patients being able to take them to Taliaferro or another mental health facility that needs transportation in Oklahoma it will be an ordeal for us," Jenkins said.

Deputy Chief Johnny Kuhlman, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, spoke at the press conference when the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse services announced the potential cuts of 75 million dollars.  He said many Oklahomans suffering a mental health crisis, may end up in the back seat of a police car and that's not the way it should be.

"These cuts, if implemented will make an already difficult problem for law enforcement even worse," Kuhlman said.

Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes also spoke and says we're already asking law enforcement to do too much when it comes to mental health. He's pleading with lawmakers to get something worked out.

"Compromise on both sides is a must and if we don't act immediately we will be killing Oklahomans on a daily basis because we are not providing them the necessary mental health treatment," Clabes said.

Sgt. Jenkins said they're going to have to find different avenues to make sure mental health patients get the help that they need.

"And so by doing that, if we're able to figure out some other way hopefully that will establish a different protocol and that we are able to find some different avenue for them to get the help that they want," Jenkins said.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Subtropical Storm Alberto heads to the US Gulf

    Subtropical Storm Alberto heads to the US Gulf

    Saturday, May 26 2018 5:23 AM EDT2018-05-26 09:23:12 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:35 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:35:49 GMT
    A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)

    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

  • Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:13 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:13:07 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:35 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:35:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.

  • Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Saturday, May 26 2018 6:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 10:03:13 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:34 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:34:24 GMT
    A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

    •   
Powered by Frankly