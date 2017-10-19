Prosecutor grateful for ex-cop’s conviction - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Prosecutor grateful for ex-cop’s conviction

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The Latest on the conviction of a white former Oklahoma police officer in the fatal shooting of his daughter’s black boyfriend (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

An Oklahoma prosecutor says he is not surprised or disappointed that a jury convicted a white former police officer of manslaughter instead of murder in the fatal shooting of his daughter’s black boyfriend.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said Thursday that he’s just grateful the jury gave closure to the case after three previous trials ended with hung juries.

The jury late Wednesday convicted former officer Shannon Kepler of first-degree manslaughter in the 2014 shooting death of Jeremey Lake.

Kepler testified he thought Lake had a gun, but no weapon was found on or near Lake’s body.

The juries in Kepler’s previous three trials deadlocked 11-1, 10-2 and 6-6, leading the judge to declare mistrials.

___

1:15 a.m.

A white former Oklahoma police officer has been convicted of first-degree manslaughter in his fourth trial for the 2014 fatal shooting of his daughter’s black boyfriend.

Jurors reached a verdict for the lesser charge late Wednesday in ex-Tulsa officer Shannon Kepler’s first-degree murder trial. The jury recommended a sentence of 15 years in prison.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for November 20.

Kepler was off-duty when he shot 19-year-old Jeremey Lake. He told investigators he fired because he thought Lake had a gun, but police found no weapon at the scene or on Lake.

Kepler said he was trying to protect his daughter, Lisa Kepler, because she was living in a crime-ridden neighborhood.

Jurors in Kepler’s previous three trials deadlocked 11-1, 10-2 and 6-6, leading the judge to declare mistrials.

