Man indicted in Oklahoma attempted bombing case - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A man accused of attempting to blow up a bank in downtown Oklahoma City has been indicted.

An Oklahoma City federal grand jury formally charged 23-year-old Jerry Drake Varnell this week of one count of attempted use of an explosive device.

The FBI arrested Varnell in August on a charge of attempting to detonate what he believed to be explosives in a van outside the BancFirst building.

Court records show the FBI discovered Varnell's alleged plans last year and closely monitored Varnell for months before the arrest.

A competency hearing for Varnell has been ordered. A competency exam is expected to be completed by Nov. 4.

Varnell could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison if convicted.

