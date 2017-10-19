Deadline for Oklahoma REAL ID compliance is now October 2018 - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Deadline for Oklahoma REAL ID compliance is now October 2018

(Source MGN) (Source MGN)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin says federal officials have extended the state's deadline for complying with the REAL ID Act to Oct. 10, 2018.

Fallin said Thursday that the compliance deadline was extended by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The agency's previous deadline for complying with the federal law passed last week.

Fallin says the extension means that the federal government will continue to recognize Oklahoma driver's licenses and ID cards for entering federal buildings and installations for another year.

Fallin signed legislation earlier this year to bring the state in compliance with the 2005 law that strengthens rules for government-sanctioned identification. The measure requires state driver's licenses and ID cards to have security enhancements and be issued to people who can prove they are legally in the United States.

