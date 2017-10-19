Youth Services of Stephens County will not be impacted mental he - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Youth Services of Stephens County will not be impacted mental health cuts

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services plans to eliminate all outpatient services will not impact Youth Services of Stephens County.

Executive Director Sara Orellana-Paape said the organization does not receive funding from the State Department of Mental Health; their funding for youth services comes from the Office of Juvenile Affairs, United Way, donations, and Medicaid.

Though, Orellana-Paape said it's possible the facility will see a surge of clients from the surrounding area if their local facilities are shut down.

While Youth Services focuses on Stephens, Cotton, and Jefferson counties, no one seeking help will be denied.

Youth Services of Stephens County offers play therapy, couples counseling, individual counseling, drug and alcohol counseling, DUI assessments, and anger management courses.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Subtropical Storm Alberto heads to the US Gulf

    Subtropical Storm Alberto heads to the US Gulf

    Saturday, May 26 2018 5:23 AM EDT2018-05-26 09:23:12 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:35 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:35:49 GMT
    A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)

    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

  • Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:13 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:13:07 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:35 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:35:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.

  • Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Saturday, May 26 2018 6:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 10:03:13 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:34 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:34:24 GMT
    A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

    •   
Powered by Frankly