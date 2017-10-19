Youth Services of Stephens County will not be impacted mental health cuts

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services plans to eliminate all outpatient services will not impact Youth Services of Stephens County.

Executive Director Sara Orellana-Paape said the organization does not receive funding from the State Department of Mental Health; their funding for youth services comes from the Office of Juvenile Affairs, United Way, donations, and Medicaid.

Though, Orellana-Paape said it's possible the facility will see a surge of clients from the surrounding area if their local facilities are shut down.

While Youth Services focuses on Stephens, Cotton, and Jefferson counties, no one seeking help will be denied.

Youth Services of Stephens County offers play therapy, couples counseling, individual counseling, drug and alcohol counseling, DUI assessments, and anger management courses.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.