Edmond teen accused of killing stepmom will face trial

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
EDMOND, OK (KSWO)- An Edmond teenager accused of killing his stepmother earlier this year will appear in court again in December. Joshua Bryant, 18, appeared in court yesterday to hear some of the state's evidence against him.

He is accused of shooting his mother in the head after knocking her unconscious with a baseball bat. Prosecutors say he confessed to the murder.

His attorney believes the teen was not in control of his actions.

"I think at the end of the day everyone will see Josh did not intentionally do this on his own. There were some intervening factors with drugs and mental health issues,” said Scott Adams.

Bryant reportedly told detectives that he felt out of control of his actions at the time of the murder. The judge determined there is enough evidence in the case to send the teen to trial.

