The Ugandan Kids Choir will perform in Lawton on October 22nd

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Ugandan Kids Choir will be in Lawton this week. They will hold one performance whilst in town on Sunday, October 22nd at 10:45 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 715 SW H Ave.

The Choir consists of ten boys and girls from very poor areas of Uganda. Since 2006, the choir has delighted audiences around the U.S. by performing, sharing their message, and spreading the joy of Jesus wherever they go through high-energy traditional music and dance performances.

The children are chosen for their enthusiasm, ability, and dedication—all of which make them potential leaders when they return to their communities.

