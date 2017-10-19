Altus bans smoking on city properties - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Altus bans smoking on city properties

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Altus City Council members voted the evening of October 17th to ban smoking on city properties -- both indoors and outdoors. According to the City Manager’s office, the ban includes all city buildings and city parks. City streets and sidewalks are not included. 

The ban was enacted as part of the Certified Healthy Oklahoma Program which showcases communities committed to supporting healthy choices through environmental and policy change.  The certification will allow Altus to apply for healthy living grants.

The ban goes into effect 30 days from when it was voted in.

