WMWR introduces new techniques for handling bison at the 47th annual auction

INDIAHOMA, OK (KSWO)- The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge held their 47th annual bison auction today. Over 400 people attended. Some people come to just to enjoy the chance to see a bison up close.

Refuge staff introduced new low-stress techniques for handling the buffalo today. The new process involves motivating the animals to move forward on their own instead of coercing them from behind.

Wildlife biologist Dan McDonald says this sale is needed to keep the habitat healthy.

“Since we don’t have any natural predators for the bison here, we have to surplus a number of animals every year to manage the heard size in relation to the habitat that we have here in the refugee.”

A portion of the proceeds from today's event goes back to the refuge to help manage the heard and the remainder goes back to the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

