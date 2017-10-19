State officials meet to discuss abuse allegation at Lawton Ft. Sill Veterans Center

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A meeting at the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center to discuss allegations of caretaker abuse.

It's an update to a story we first told you about on Tuesday.

Jody Maples said her father, a veteran, was treated aggressively at the center.

A group of state lawmakers and a representative from the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs were at today's meeting to discuss the allegations.

"As of eight o'clock this morning it's been viewed 12-thousand times and we are not the only ones who have voiced concerns,” said Maples. “There are others.”



The video shows her father being treated aggressively by a caretaker at the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center.



Maples said she's frustrated it had to go public to gain attention, but she's glad it will soon be resolved and hopes it will help others.



"I believe they realize this is not an isolated incident,” said Maples. “The cameras are there because we have had other incidents."



Heather Spencer-Ross said her father has been a resident at the Lawton Veterans Center for seven years.



She said he was neglected at the center and now she's looking for answers.



"We've had not the same type of instance where there has not been abused, but there have been medication errors, times he didn't receive medical care when he should have,” said Ross. “It's a shame that sometimes it takes a village to get this fixed."



Representative Jeff Coody was one of five lawmakers who took part in the discussion.



He said when he first saw the video he couldn't help but think of what he would have done if that was his father.



He said the goal is to work to create a culture of compassion, especially towards our veterans.



"We want to continue to show our appreciation for what they have done and make sure they get the care and love of a grateful country that they deserve,” said Coody.



Coody said their next step is to follow up, monitor the investigation and address it.



Maples said she's thankful for their involvement and has this message for others who may have family members dealing with the same issues.



"Be very observant to what's taking place not only to your loved one but those around you and if you have any concerns document it, track it and make sure you bring it to administrative attention,” said Maples.

Representative Coody said disciplinary action has been taken against the employees involved in that incident.



He also said there is no deadline on when the investigation might be complete.



If you or someone you know has experienced abuse, you’re encouraged to call 405-523-4014.



Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.