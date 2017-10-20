Man killed in Tillman County motorcycle crash - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man killed in Tillman County motorcycle crash

By Tyler Boydston, Producer
TILLMAN COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A Frederick man is dead after a hit and run in Tillman county.
It was reported just after midnight Friday morning at the intersection of County Road 218 and State Highway 5, four miles west of Frederick.
According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, 22-year-old Dillon Barnard was driving his motorcycle east on Highway 5 when it went left of center and hit a vehicle.
OHP says that vehicle kept driving.
Barnard was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the OHP, the second vehicle is believed to have headed north on County Road 218.

