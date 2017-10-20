SE 45th Reconstruction Project begins Oct 23rd in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)– On October 23rd, the Southeast 45th Reconstruction Project from Lee Blvd to Gore Blvd will begin.

The construction will transform the street into a 5-lane road with bicycle paths and sidewalks on each side. The project is expected to take 270 days to complete and will cost $8,319,903.28. Oklahoma Department of Transportation has covered 80 percent of that cost, while the City of Lawton has covered 20 percent.

There are no “identified detours” in project plans at this time. At least one lane will be open on 45th Street throughout the duration of construction.

Please call the City of Lawton Engineering Department at (580)581-3385 or ODOT (405) 522-8000 for additional information.

