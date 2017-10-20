Oct 20th is the deadline to register to vote in the Comanche County special elections

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Today is the last day to apply for voter registration for the special elections in November.

Anyone not registered to vote -- or needing to change registration information -- can do so by mailing a voter registration application form postmarked no later than midnight tonight.

Application forms can be found at the County Election Board Office in the courthouse, as well as any post office, public library or motor vehicle licensing agency. Applications can also be found online at elections.ok.gov.

