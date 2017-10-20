Comanche County inmate stabs man with shiv - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Comanche County inmate stabs man with shiv

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton man recently sentenced to life in prison for murder has found himself in even more trouble from behind bars.

MORE INFO: Man charged in Lawton’s 1st homicide of 2016 pleaded guilty

Cory Huntley is accused of stabbing another inmate in the Comanche County Detention Center with a shiv on September 1st. The victim sustained injuries to his shoulder.

PREVIOUS STORY: New details emerge about Lawton shooting, homicide

Huntley is now facing two felonies- assault and battery with a deadly weapon and possessing contraband in a penal institution. The maximum sentence for both of these crimes is 30 additional years in prison.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

