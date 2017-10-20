Comanche County inmate stabs man with shiv

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton man recently sentenced to life in prison for murder has found himself in even more trouble from behind bars.

Cory Huntley is accused of stabbing another inmate in the Comanche County Detention Center with a shiv on September 1st. The victim sustained injuries to his shoulder.

Huntley is now facing two felonies- assault and battery with a deadly weapon and possessing contraband in a penal institution. The maximum sentence for both of these crimes is 30 additional years in prison.

