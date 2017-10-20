WANTED: Warrant issued for man involved in Fletcher DUI crash that claimed 1

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- A felony warrant has been issued for a man involved in a deadly Fletcher collision earlier this year. Tyler Ray Bain has a 1st-degree manslaughter warrant issued for his arrest out of Comanche County.

PREVIOUS STORY: Victims identified in fatality accident Wednesday morning in Fletcher

The warrant is in regard to a car accident on January 4th of this year that killed Douglas Cottrell. According to police, Bain was under the influence of meth when he crashed head-on into Cottrell on HWY 277 while attempting to pass another car.

READ MORE: Witnesses talk about wreck that took the life of Fletcher man

He faces a minimum of four years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.