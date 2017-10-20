City of Altus PSA: Help keep our alleys clean - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

City of Altus PSA: Help keep our alleys clean

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- The City of Altus encourage residents to refrain from placing bulk trash items in the alley until further notice as the city currently does not have a contractor for bulk trash pick-up. City staff and leadership have been developing a plan for better bulk trash and debris disposal.

In the meantime, City of Altus is waiving the 1,500 pound limit that can be discarded for free at the landfill with a Altus utility bill and personal identification. Until further notice, Altus residents will be allowed to dispose an unlimited amount at the landfill approximately 8 miles west of Altus off of Highway 62.  Landfill hours are Monday thru Friday from 7:30 am to 4 pm and on Saturdays from 8 am to 11:30 am.

Alleys must remain passable at all times to sanitation, utility service, and emergency vehicles.

Call the Altus Sanitation Department at (580) 481-2251 for more information.

