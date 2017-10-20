Dine out to support the United Way of Stephens County - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Dine out to support the United Way of Stephens County

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Eight local restaurants will take part in Dine United, a program designed to support the United Way of Stephens County. The week-long event begins Monday and runs through Friday.

Participating restaurants are Interurban, The Territory, Giuseppe’s Italian Dining in Marlow, Don Jose Mexican Food, Jonny’s at Oak Tree, the Rib Crib, LaTaqueria and Don Jose Tortilla Grill in Comanche.

 “We’re really grateful for the generosity of our restaurants,” Darling said. :”We know the volunteers who work so hard in our agencies and the agencies they serve create a good and worthy cause. The menu selection will be expansive and diversified, the food wonderful and we believe everyone will have a good time. And for once, we hope patrons have to stand in line for a good seat.”

For more information or to find each restaurants’ participating evening, visit the United Way of Stephens County event page.

Organizations, groups, and agencies interested in becoming partners of the United Way of Stephens County are encouraged to apply. The annual application period ends Dec. 15, 2017 for new agency proposals. It ends Jan. 5, 2018 for existing agencies. The United Way office is located at 12 South 8th Street, Suite 9. Its phone number is (580) 255-3648.

Information provided by the United Way of Stephens County. 

