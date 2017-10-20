New battalion welcomed with reception

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Soldiers in the 5th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery, and their families got a warm welcome to the area on Friday night at a reception held at the Great Plains Coliseum to let them know what the area offers.

Most of the soldiers 7NEWS talked to had never been to Oklahoma before moving here from Washington State...including specialist Brandee Biggs and her family.

"We're just getting used to it, exploring and taking it day-by-day," Biggs said.

She said she's used to a bigger city, but has enjoyed living close to the country.

"I love that the country is so big,” Biggs said. “I like being able to drive down the street and see all the buffalo and the cows. My son gets excited when he sees."

She said she loves the accents here because it makes it feel more like home.

"That's been my favorite part so far. And then people are hearing our accents, and they're like, 'Where are you from' and we're like, 'Tennessee' and they're like, 'Oh so you're a lot closer to home.' and we're like 'definitely,'" Biggs said.

The battalion's commander, Lieutenant Colonel, Troy Bucher said it's a big cultural shift moving from Ft. Lewis Washington to Southwestern Oklahoma but said they seem to be adjusting well.

"We have a lot of soldiers from the Texas area and stuff so they're very excited to be back and the others seem to be adapting and learning what's available out here in Oklahoma," Butcher said.

Christi Chambers, with the Lawton Fort Sill Co-Op, said it's wonderful to see them come to our area and wants them to know the community happy is to have them here.

"I hope that they learn that our community is welcoming, and want them here and to come and enjoy the festivities not only here but learn about the different things that they can do in Southwest Oklahoma."

Biggs said after seeing the booths with information about the area she plans to do more exploring with her family.

