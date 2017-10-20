Arvest Bank holds Parking Lot Party

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Arvest Bank teamed up with RV connection to host its first ever ‘Parking Lot Party’ at its branch on Northwest Cache on Friday.

The event allowed people to not only check out some of the latest RV's but featured a concert from the Smilin' Bob English Band, food and drinks from local restaurants and organizers gave out free t-shirts.

“Arvest Bank is a community-focused bank and we like to bring everyone out to support the Lawton Community,” Marketing Specialist Lindsay Roman said.

The RV show continues through Sunday. Arvest will also be running a special rate on RV loans during the event.

