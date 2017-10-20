Ugandan Kids Choir visits Lawton Church - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Ugandan Kids Choir visits Lawton Church

By Paula Van Drisse, Anchor
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) The Ugandan Kids Choir was rehearsing Friday for the big concert Sunday at Calvary Baptist Church in Lawton.  

The Ugandan Kids Choir was started back in 2006 and is made up of different children each year.

Sunday's performance which will include worship songs and other songs and dances that showcase their culture is just one stop on their 11-month U.S. tour. 

 Michelle Holstein, the Tour Leaders says "We're traveling to bring awareness of children living in poverty and the developing world and to bring up more sponsors of children to see that they have an opportunity to get an education in the country where they live."

The concert is this Sunday at Calvary Baptist Church at 10:45 a.m. Everyone is invited to come listen.

If you'd like to find out more on becoming a sponsor you can visit "childcare-worldwide-dot-org."

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

