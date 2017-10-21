Lawton Patriot's Lions Club raises money for students lunches

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Some Lawton Public School kids won't go hungry anymore at lunch, thanks to The Lawton Patriot's Lions Club.

Saturday they hosted the 6th annual 5K and family friendly walk to raise money for Lawton Public Schools lunch programs for kids who don't always have the money.

Each participant paid $25 to run around Elmer Thomas Park.



Brian Birdwell, a member of the club says each dollar raised goes a long way.

"We want to do what we can to preserve the dignity of our children, certainly their nutrition matters," said Birdwell. "We also use some of these proceeds to continue to support our screening program. We screen young children for eye problems and we're looking into a number of other things to do with vision preservation and service to the blind."

For more information about the Lawton Patriot's Lions Club, you can find them on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.