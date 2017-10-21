The John Lewis Collection sold in auction - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

The John Lewis Collection sold in auction

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Many took home antique cars, trucks, parts and other memorabilia from Lawton's famous John Lewis collection Saturday.

Lewis served as a fireman, electrician in Lawton. He started Industrial Electric.

Everything from pre-war collector cars and trucks, parts and collectibles of Lewis's were auctioned off.

J.T Beauchamp, one of Lewis's grandsons says Lewis traveled all over the country looking for rare trucks and cars. He would bring them home and it was the grandkids job to wash and fix them up. He says it was something his entire family loved.

"Its tough emotionally to be here and see it no longer as a complete collection, but it's time to let someone else enjoy the stuff that we got to enjoy for the last 30 plus years and that has been such a part of our life," said Beauchamp. "We've made memories and hopefully someone else will get to make the same memories that we got to make."

The auction is at 816 SE 1st or you can bid online at http://www.vanderbrinkauctions.com/ It closes at 7 p.m. Saturday.

