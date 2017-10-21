Cox's Store VFD holds annual fundraiser

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Cox's Store Volunteer Fire Department held their 21st annual fundraiser on Saturday.



Volunteers are asking for help in upgrading the department so they can better save lives.



The department is in need of maintenance and new equipment especially their jaws of life and execution equipment to remove people out of vehicle accidents.



Volunteer Collin Langford said the equipment now is outdated and hard to use to get the job done.



His hope is that the fundraiser got them one step closer to getting their needs met.



"Without this fundraiser it's very hard for us to provide to the community without the funds we gain from this event,” said Langford. “We are not able to serve in the way that we'd normally be able to with the funds that we gain from this."



Langford said the department is looking to raise as much as they can.



If you were unable to attend the fundraiser and would like to donate, you can do so on their Facebook page.



Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.