Cox's Store VFD holds annual fundraiser - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Cox's Store VFD holds annual fundraiser

By Chelsea Floyd, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
[Source KSWO] [Source KSWO]

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Cox's Store Volunteer Fire Department held their 21st annual fundraiser on Saturday.

Volunteers are asking for help in upgrading the department so they can better save lives.


The department is in need of maintenance and new equipment especially their jaws of life and execution equipment to remove people out of vehicle accidents.


Volunteer Collin Langford said the equipment now is outdated and hard to use to get the job done.


His hope is that the fundraiser got them one step closer to getting their needs met. 


"Without this fundraiser it's very hard for us to provide to the community without the funds we gain from this event,” said Langford. “We are not able to serve in the way that we'd normally be able to with the funds that we gain from this."

Langford said the department is looking to raise as much as they can.


If you were unable to attend the fundraiser and would like to donate, you can do so on their Facebook page.
 

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Subtropical Storm Alberto heads to the US Gulf

    Subtropical Storm Alberto heads to the US Gulf

    Saturday, May 26 2018 5:23 AM EDT2018-05-26 09:23:12 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:35 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:35:49 GMT
    A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)

    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

  • Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:13 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:13:07 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:35 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:35:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.

  • Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Saturday, May 26 2018 6:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 10:03:13 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:34 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:34:24 GMT
    A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

    •   
Powered by Frankly