OT interception enables No. 10 Oklahoma State to beat Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Oklahoma State's Ramon Richards intercepted a Sam Ehlinger pass in the end zone in overtime and Matt Ammendola kicked a field goal, giving the No. 10 Cowboys a 13-10 victory over Texas.

The Cowboys (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) scored the winning points on a 34-yard field goal by Ammendola on the first possession of OT. He missed a 29-yard attempt in the fourth quarter.

Texas (3-4, 2-2) had a first down on the Oklahoma State 12 after a pass interference penalty against A.J. Green.

Oklahoma State quarterback Masons Rudolph passed for 282 yards, but he failed to reach 300 for the first time in eight games.

Nevertheless, the Cowboys beat Texas for the fifth straight time in Austin, the most ever by a Longhorn opponent.

Oklahoma State began the day leading the nation in total offense. The Cowboys ranked second in scoring.

Just when the Cowboys appeared to be on their way to creating some momentum, they fumbled at the Texas 14 in the second quarter. Texas responded with a 90-yard pass from Ehlinger to John Burt that set up a touchdown.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys remained in the race for a Big 12 championship. They gained a school record 747 yards against Baylor last week but produced a relatively low 428 at Texas. Oklahoma State struggled for much of the game running on first down, enabling Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando's aggressive pass rush to put pressure on Rudolph.

Texas: The Longhorns had losing seasons the last three years under coach Charlie Strong. They need to win three of their next five to avoid another. Coach Tom Herman was 6-0 against teams ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 the last two seasons while coaching Houston. He's 0-3 in his first season at Texas, all by five poins or fewer.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys are at West Virginia on Saturday. Oklahoma State has won two straight against the Mountaineers.

Texas: The Longhorns are at Baylor on Saturday. Texas has won two straight against the Bears, including a 35-34 victory last season on a 39-yard field goal by Trent Dominigue with 46 seconds remaining.

