Pumpkins painted pink for Breast Cancer Awareness

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, people painted nearly 100 pumpkins at Elmer Thomas Park on Sunday.



The event was titled Pumpkins for a Cure.



The goal was to raise one thousand dollars to help local cancer patients in the community.



Visitors could paint their own pumpkins for five dollars each.



Event organizer Frank Wood said the day was about having fun and remembering the reason behind decorating the cool pumpkins.

“I wanted something to be positive,” said Wood. “I wanted to help somebody out. I also have family members who have suffered from cancer before. This started as just a pumpkin painting and I got a big response from it and I wanted to make something out of it."





All proceeds raised from the event will be given to the Cancer Center of Southwest Oklahoma



If you would like to donate, but were unable to attend the event, you can visit one of the centers either in Lawton, Altus, Duncan or Chickasha.

