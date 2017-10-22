Ugandan Kids Choir perform at church

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A group of Ugandan kids is on a tour across the United States, and Sunday, they made a stop at Calvary Baptist Church.



The Ugandan Kids Choir is a non-profit organization geared towards raising awareness of children in poverty and gaining sponsors for those children.



"I feel happy when I am serving,” said Janet. “I am sharing the love of God."



Nine-year-old Janet is one of the children that have been on the Ugandan Kids Choir tour for five months.



She said bringing joy to people across the nation is the reason behind the tour, but tour leader Michelle Holstein said it's also for helping children back home.



"They are here to be a voice and ambassadors of many other children who are waiting to receive a sponsor,” said Holstein.



The Ugandan Kids Choir is part of a Christian child sponsorship ministry called Childcare Worldwide.



The ministry works to serve poor and needy children around the world and provide them an opportunity for an education.



All ten kids in this year’s choir already have sponsors for their education.



Janet said despite sharing her plans, her favorite part is grabbing random people on stage with her while performing.



"To enjoy the fruit of America you get the people and we dance with them on the stage,” said Janet.



"It's a time of worship for them but also a time to share some of their tradition and cultural music and dance,” said Holstein.



Janet said her hope is while showcasing their traditional music and dance moves will send a positive message for others to help children like herself.



"I want them to look for other kids that need sponsors,” said Janet.

The Ugandan Kids Choir will be on tour for another six months.



For more information on tour dates and how you can sponsor a child in need visit https://www.childcareworldwide.org/.

