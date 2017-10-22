UPDATE: Fort Sill soldier dies in Caddo County car accident - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Fort Sill soldier dies in Caddo County car accident

CADDO COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A Fort Sill soldier died in a car accident Saturday morning just a mile north of Apache.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened around 10 a.m. Saturday on County Street 2590 just north of County Road 1450.

21-year-old Jamal Bryant was driving north on 2590. OHP reports he was driving very fast then slid off the gravel road. The SUV hit a tree, then caught fire. OHP says the SUV was fully engulfed and Bryant was trapped inside. OHP also reports that the seat belts were not used.

Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene.

