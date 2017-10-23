Teen in critical condition after Comanche County wreck - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Teen in critical condition after Comanche County wreck

By Tyler Boydston, Producer
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - An Indiahoma teenager is in critical condition after a car crash in Comanche County.
It happened just before 10 Sunday night at the intersection of U.S. 62 and Indiahoma Road.
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened when a 2013 Toyota four-door heading south on Indiahoma Road failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by another vehicle.
The driver of the second vehicle was not hurt.
The 21-year-old driver of the Toyota was taken to a hospital with head injuries and listed in good condition.
OHP says the teen that was riding in the Toyota was flown to the O-U trauma center in Oklahoma City.

