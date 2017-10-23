Hundreds of gallons of fuel spilled in tanker crash

JENKS, Okla. (AP) - Several hundreds of gallons of fuel were spilled in a Tulsa suburb after a tanker truck overturned and officials say some of the spill leaked into a nearby storm drain.

Police say the driver of the tanker told officers Sunday that he swerved to avoid hitting a car that cut had him off, causing his vehicle to veer off the road and overturn. No one was injured.

Officers estimate several hundreds of gallons of gasoline were spilled, and some of that leaked into a storm drain. Officials say the spill didn't affect the Arkansas River, which was about a mile away.

