Oklahoma prison guard arrested on child sex charges - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Oklahoma prison guard arrested on child sex charges

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says a prison guard has been arrested on child sex charges.

The department said in a news release Saturday that 46-year-old Cpl. Christopher Adams was arrested by department officers and Oklahoma City police.

Adams is charged with eight counts of lewd or indecent acts with a child younger than 16. He faces additional counts of rape and forcible sodomy, but the charges do not reflect the age of the alleged victims.

Online jail records show Adams remains in custody and court records do not list an attorney for him.

The department of corrections says Adams had been an employee since November 2014 and that action regarding his employment with the agency is pending.

