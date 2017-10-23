UPDATE: Motorcycle and bicycle collide at Ft Sill Blvd and Andre - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Motorcycle and bicycle collide at Ft Sill Blvd and Andrews

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton Police officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and motorized bicycle at 11:55 p.m. on October 21st. The collision occurred at NW Fort Sill Blvd and Andrews.

According to police, the motorcyclist struck the bicyclist. Both parties were injured in the accident. The bicyclist was transported to an Oklahoma City hospital. The motorcyclist was transported and admitted to a local hospital.

The motorcyclist, Marcus Herring, has since been charged with Driving Under the Influence and Reckless Driving.

