Tornado damages Riverwind Casino

NORMAN, OK (KSWO)- The National Weather Service has issued a preliminary rating of EF-1 to the tornado that hit the Riverwind Casino Saturday night.

Officials with the casino say it caused some of the worst damage they've ever seen.

Eight-hundred of the electronic gaming machines on the casino floor were shut down, and the attached hotel had to be evacuated for the weekend.

They expect to start booking guests again later this week. Despite the debris, they said visitors are still coming out to the casino in normal numbers.

