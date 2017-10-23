Tornado damages Riverwind Casino - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Tornado damages Riverwind Casino

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
Connect
(Source Riverwind Casino) (Source Riverwind Casino)

NORMAN, OK (KSWO)- The National Weather Service has issued a preliminary rating of EF-1 to the tornado that hit the Riverwind Casino Saturday night.

Officials with the casino say it caused some of the worst damage they've ever seen.
Eight-hundred of the electronic gaming machines on the casino floor were shut down, and the attached hotel had to be evacuated for the weekend.

They expect to start booking guests again later this week. Despite the debris, they said visitors are still coming out to the casino in normal numbers.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

