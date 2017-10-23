Fallin, Republicans announce tax hike plan for budget fix

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Gov. Mary Fallin and Republican legislative leaders say they've reached a deal to shore up the state budget and raise pay for teachers and some state workers with a series of tax increases, but it's unclear if there is enough support to pass the plan.

Flanked Monday by about a dozen House and Senate Republicans, Fallin announced some details of the proposal on Monday, including a $1.50-per-pack cigarette tax, a 6-cents-per-gallon fuel tax and an increase on alcoholic beverage taxes.

The proposal also calls for restoring the earned income tax credit claimed by hundreds of thousands of low-income Oklahomans and includes a $3,000 pay raise for Oklahoma teachers, effective in August 2018.

Passage would require some Democratic support, and Democratic leaders have not said if they support the package.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.