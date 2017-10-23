OK teen arrested after allegedly shooting friends with crossbow - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

OK teen arrested after allegedly shooting friends with crossbow

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
CHANDLER, OK (KSWO)- A 13-year-old Oklahoma boy is in custody in connection with a fatal crossbow incident over the weekend.

Lincoln County officials say the teen was arrested for using a crossbow to shoot and kill his 10-year-old friend. The broadhead arrow shot from the crossbow struck Austin Almanza's body and then hit his 8-year-old brother, Ayden, who was treated and released from the hospital.

The Lincoln County sheriff says this is being treated as a homicide. The suspect is in a juvenile detention center.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

