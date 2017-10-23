Viewers play a round of golf with Makenzie Burk and Matt DiPirro for a good cause

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- There was a great turnout today for the 2nd annual Classic Lawton Chevrolet Golf Tournament!

You may remember a contest we had that would get you in to play a round of golf with 7NEWS's Makenzie Burk and Matt DiPirro. Well, they were on the course today with the winners.

We caught up with Trevor Knight who says he's never won a contest before but, with this luck, he might enter more!

"It's awesome that you can be, the community you have, everyone is here for a similar goal and purpose, getting to mingle with those people, getting to know them better. Overall just having a good time."



This is an all-day event featuring the tournament, lunch, dinner, and a trophy presentation. The tournament benefits several local non-profits including the Lawton Food Bank, Fort Sill Holiday Food Voucher Program, CCMH Foundation, CASA, and Habitat for Humanity.



